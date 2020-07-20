‘Best to leave pets at home’: Officials warn of dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars as temperatures skyrocket

BOSTON (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials and animal experts are warning Massachusetts pet owners of the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s and maybe even crack 100 degrees in some areas on Tuesday.

RELATED: 7Weather: Hot and Humid Start to the Week

“Depending on the length of time it’s in there, you may even see markings on the window from the dog trying to scrape its way out of there,” said Sgt. Paul Parlon, of Boston’s Animal Rescue Leauge.

Parlon says the ARL, unfortunately, sees many cases in which pet owners leave their dogs in the car at parking lots near bike trails and the beach.

“There is no form of shade on the beach because it’s so wide open,” Parlon said. “Animals have a tough time with the heat, more so than adults do.”

Panting, excessive thirst, lethargy, and unconsciousness are all signs of heatstroke.

Parlon says dogs can start suffering from heatstroke in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

For example, if it’s 90 degrees outside, your car can heat up to 109 degrees in 10 minutes and 124 degrees in 30 minutes.

Dogs are especially at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic because typical quick trips to the grocery store or bank are now taking longer due to safety restrictions that are in place.

Heatstroke can quickly turn fatal, Parlon warned.

“It’s best to leave pets at home, especially in this kind of weather,” he said.

Pet owners can be fined if caught leaving an animal in a car. Bystanders who see a dog in a vehicle are urged to call 911.

Click here for our latest weather forecast.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)