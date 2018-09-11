Beth Israel chaplain accused of sexually abusing child held on $5,000 cash bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - An extern priest from Nigeria was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail for an alleged sexual assault on a child, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The Rev. Christian Ohazulume, 50, pled not guilty Tuesday to three counts of aggravated assault and battery on a child under age 14 in Quincy District Court, officials said.

Randolph police brought the charges following a 1-week investigation, assisted by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit, of allegations communicated to law enforcement by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, officials said.

The charged conduct is alleged to have occurred in Randolph in 2007, according to the DA.

The Archdiocese of Boston has removed Ohazulume, officials said.

Ohazulume had his faculties to minister removed as a result of the allegation, which was received last month and stems from an incident in 2007 when he was living with a family upon his arrival in the United States, according to a statement.

He has been employed as a Chaplain at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center since 2010 and has resided at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Brookline since 2010, where he has assisted in celebrating Mass and hearing confessions.

“The Archdiocese of Boston immediately notified law enforcement. In addition, the Archdiocese has been in contact with his home Diocese of Nnewi, Nigeria and informed them of the allegation and that his faculties to minister have been withdrawn in the Archdiocese of Boston,” the statement read. “The Archdiocese was advised by law enforcement to delay until today release of this information while they initiated their investigation.”

If he posts bail, Ohazulume will not be allowed to travel outside Massachusetts, he must provide verification to the probation department of his residential and any work address, he cannot have unsupervised contact with minors, he must stay away from and have no contact with the victim or her family, and be subject to GPS monitoring if released.

Ohazulume is due back in court Nov. 13.

