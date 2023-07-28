MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton was running on generator power as of Friday morning while crews worked to address a power issue, a hospital spokesperson said.

The spokesperson in a statement shortly before 11 a.m. said the hospital was currently working with Eversource to address the issue.

“The hospital remains open, and we are closely monitoring the situation to ensure patient safety,” the spokesperson said.

Eversource also issued a statement, saying “Backup generation at hospitals is common so that if an outage does occur in the area, there are minimal service disruptions, and they can continue operating as necessary.”

“As part of our power restoration efforts in general, critical facilities are a priority and we work as quickly as safely possible to return these facilities back to the electric system,” the statement continued. “To minimize any impacts on daily operations at the hospital today, we are working in close coordination with staff to plan an appropriate time to complete repairs and switch the facility off generation.

No further information was immediately available.

