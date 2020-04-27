Beth Israel Deaconess nurse, son hospitalized after crash involving MBTA bus in Dorchester, family says

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center nurse and her 11-year-old son were among three people hospitalized following a crash involving a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus in Dorchester early Monday morning, a family member said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Columbia Road just before 3:30 a.m. found three people hurt, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries, as well as at least two heavily damaged cars and an MBTA bus with its front windshield and door windows cracked, according to Boston police and EMS.

Herb Jackson says his niece, who is a Beth Israel Deaconess nurse, and her son were involved in the crash.

“She’s in ICU, head trauma and a couple of broken bones in the face,” he said about his niece.

Jackson added that this is a particularly difficult time for his family because his mother is fighting the coronavirus in the medical center’s intensive care unit.

“We’re also in the midst of a battle with the COVID as well, so my niece was a caretaker for my mom whose in the hospital battling COVID, so this is like a devastation to my family right now,” he said.

Jackson continued that he would appreciate if people pray for his family.

Transit police say a preliminary investigation suggests a car drove through a flashing red light when it was struck by the bus.

There were reportedly no passengers on the bus.

The crash remains under investigation.

