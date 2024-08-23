BOSTON (WHDH) - Doctors at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center successfully performed a historic surgery – their first live laparoscopic liver transplant.

This type of surgery is less invasive and allows for a quicker recovery, doctors said.

The recipient was a woman from Costa Rica who could not receive the transplant in her home country because of her age.

The donor was her 36-year-old son, Diego Robelo.

“This was a family project,” Robelo said. “We all had a challenge to assume, we all had crucial roles to play. What felt right was helping very much voluntarily so that my mom could have a second chance.”

Both mother and son are still recovering.

Doctors said they hope this type of operation could help inspire more people to donate organs.

