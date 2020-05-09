Beth Israel health care workers and new moms get free flowers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local company gave Boston health care workers and new mothers a special surprise in time for Mother’s Day.

Spectra Medical Devices donated flowers and lunches to health care workers and new mothers at Beth Israel. Senior Vice President Joyce Arrigo, a former nurse, said she wanted to show her appreciation for those working on Mother’s Day weekend.

“I thought I’m a first time grandmother and my daughter’s a first time mom, it would be nice to give back to a hospital’s labor and delivery unit,” Arrigo said. “It’s very hard this year for anybody celebrating Mothers’ Day and I think especially for the new moms and the expectant mothers.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)