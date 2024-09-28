BOSTON (WHDH) - Beth-Israel Lahey Health is announcing hospitals across its system will be facing layoffs as it works to restructure amid cost increases.

The health care group, which maintains more than a dozens hospitals across the region, didn’t say how many jobs would be cut or which facilities would be seeing layoffs.

In a statement, a hospital spokesman said, “Like healthcare providers across the country, BILH is facing significant cost increases, a limited reimbursement environment and changing patient care trends. Despite these challenges, BILH remains committed to our mission of delivering high-quality care in the communities we serve. At the local level, hospital leaders have identified opportunities to restructure staff roles, including eliminating some positions, to best meet local healthcare needs in a sustainable way. We continue to prioritize patient care and make investments that deliver on our commitment to community health.”

Beth-Israel Lahey Health has a workforce of nearly 40,000 employees.

