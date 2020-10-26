SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sanderson sisters may be returning to the big screen for a “Hocus Pocus” sequel.

Bette Midler, who played Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson in the hit Halloween movie, told Fox 5 New York that the original cast would be interested in making another movie.

“They want to make a movie. They’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” she said. “I’m game. I’m totally game.”

This interview came after Midler posted a picture of herself, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in their original Sanderson sisters costumes on Instagram, causing social media to erupt in a frenzy.

The stars got together ahead of the “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover” on Friday to benefit the New York Restoration Project.

We're just as thrilled about the @BetteMidler, @SJP, and @kathynajimy reunion on 10/30 as you are! 🤩 Let us help clarify some frequently asked questions about "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" ⬇️ A #NYRPHulaween thread: — New York Restoration Project (@NYRP) October 19, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)