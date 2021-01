The Better Business Bureau is warning people to look out for fraud as the new round of stimulus checks goes out.

The organization says it has already received reports of scammers claiming people need to provide personal information to receive funds.

People do not need to provide personal info and should not reply to messages saying they do, the BBB said.

