(WHDH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout as thieves are targeting digital wallets.

Officials said there are a few things that can protect your privacy and money from thieves who are stealing from the apps.

The first is to keep your phone or tablet with you to avoid thieves getting their hands on them. If the device is lost or stolen, thieves can compromise its digital wallet.

You can also strengthen your password or use the biometric security devices available on some phones.

Also, remember that digital wallet vendors may not reimburse customers in the case of fraud.

