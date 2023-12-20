A book that was 90 years past its return date is back home in Massachusetts after spending decades away from the Watertown Free Public Library.

Sharing the news on its Facebook page, the library said its copy of Egerton R. Williams Jr.’s “Hill Towns of Italy” was found by a patron in Washington, D.C., and was recently returned, years after its due back date of Jan. 30, 1934.

The century-old book, described on AbeBooks.com as a guide to central Italy and its towns, would have fetched an overdue fine of $656, according to the library – if it still charged patrons.

“According to the policy pasted inside this book, this patron would owe us ~ $656.00. Fortunately for them, we no longer charge late fines!” the library stated in its Facebook post.

