‘Better late than never’: Library patron returns book that was 84 years overdue

SHREVEPORT, LA. (WHDH) — A library in Louisiana says someone recently returned a book that was 84 years overdue.

A patron of the Shreve Memorial library returned a book on Monday that his mother checked out in 1934 when she was 11 years old.

The book, Edgar Lee Master’s “Spoon River Anthology,” was discovered while the woman’s son was cleaning out her house.

In a post on the library’s Facebook page, they said the overdue book was “better late than never.”

