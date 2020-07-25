“Better than nothing at all:” Seekonk High hosts socially distant graduation ceremony

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Seekonk High School’s Class of 2020 was able to attend an in-person graduation ceremony of sorts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Students were allowed to have four family members attend and were placed 6 feet apart from their peers in boxes that were outlined on the football field.

Those safety precautions were put in place to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mariah Ashley, a parent of one of the graduates, told 7News that the ceremony marked an important moment and milestone for the graduates and their families.

One of the graduates, Vianne Turcotte, is just thankful that a ceremony of sorts took place.

“I’m just happy that we get to do anything because this is a lot better than having nothing at all, even if it’s different,” Turcotte said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)