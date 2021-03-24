(WHDH) — The 2021 Cadbury Bunny may hop like a rabbit but it definitely does not look like one.

Betty the Australian White’s tree frog was named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny, making her the first amphibian to hold the title.

She will be the new star of the iconic Cadbury clucking bunny commercial set to air on TV nationwide this spring.

Betty, who lives in Stuart, Florida and was born less than a year ago, was chosen out of more than 12,000 entries nationwide.

Last year, Lt. Dan the a two-legged hound was named the Cadbury Bunny.

