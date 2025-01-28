BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded after a car caught fire, spreading to two apartment buildings in Beverly Monday afternoon.

Beverly firefighters say a car caught fire shortly after 3 p.m. and quickly spread to two apartment buildings on either side of it. Crews from Beverly and neighboring towns arrived within minutes.

“I just see fire, and it’s insane because it’s just going up and up and up,” said neighbor Isabelle Maia.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely, according to officials.

Beverly Fire Chief Peter O’Connor says while several personal items were able to be retrieved, over a dozen people are now left without a home.

“It’s just really sad to know that their home, for I don’t know how long, is now burned down and they have to seek shelter [elsewhere],” said Maia.

Officials say the families are currently working with the Red Cross and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

