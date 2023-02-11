BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - North Shore Community Baptist Church hosted its 8th prom for people with special needs on Saturday, an event that is put on with the support of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Organizers say the annual event gives participants the opportunity to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a number of activities including karaoke and a dance floor.

