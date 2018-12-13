Beverly cops, citizen hailed for lifting vehicle off injured man

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Beverly police officers and a concerned citizen are being hailed as heroes after helping to free a man who became trapped under his car while changing a tire, officials said.

Officers Dave Gagnon and John Vitale were responding to a report of a man who became pinned under a vehicle on Elliott Street about 6 p.m. Sunday when they enlisted the help of a citizen who was working in the area to lift the vehicle off of the man, according to Beverly police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Beverly Hospital with a leg injury.

In a statement, Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur praised the officers for their “effort and professionalism” and thanked the citizen for his “quick actions” during what was a “very stressful situation.”

