Beverly couple indicted for allegedly trafficking women for sex at Salem home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Beverly couple has been indicted for allegedly trafficking women for sex at a Salem home that served as a front for alleged human trafficking and money laundering, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Woonryong Heo and Hayun Nam, both 29, were indicted by a statewide grand jury Thursday on charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, money laundering, conspiracy to traffic persons for sexual servitude, keeping a house of prostitution, keeping a house of ill fame, and identity fraud.

Heo and Nam were arrested and arraigned in February in Salem District Court, where they both pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their Bail was set at $50,000, with the conditions of release that both Heo and Nam remain on house arrest with GPS tracking, stay away from and have no contact with the victim, surrender their passports, and not travel out of state.

The charges stem from an investigation in which authorities developed evidence indicating that Heo and Nam ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through a residence in Salem where they offered sexual activity between women and buyers in exchange for a fee, according to Healey’s office.

Both defendants allegedly furnished and maintained the residence, set up appointments for sexual encounters, recruited women, and profited from the sexual encounters.

They are due back in Essex Superior Court at a later date.

