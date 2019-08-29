Beverly drawbridge stuck in open position causes Commuter Rail delays

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A drawbridge that carries the Newburyport/Rockport Line over the Danvers River was stuck in the open position during rush hour Thursday.

Several commuter rail trains were stopped just before the bridge as crews worked to fix the problem.

Delays span anywhere from 25 minutes to one hour.

Shuttle buses have replaced some trains.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

