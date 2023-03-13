BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Beverly Fire Department sent support to Ukraine this week, donating one of its firetrucks to help first responders within Ukraine as the war in their country rages on.

Massachusetts Fire Engine Six began its journey on Monday.

Beyond Beverly, several other Massachusetts fire departments are also donating equipment.

Beverly’s fire chief said its truck was used within Massachusetts for about 20 years. Now, he said he hopes it will help people in Ukraine.

“For me, it was a real fitting way for it to go out,” Chief Peter O’Connor said.

O’Connor said trucks often get sold at auction.

“[T]hey might sit in a parking lot and just rust away,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said this alternate option marked a chance to see Beverly’s truck continue to help beyond its serviceable life in town.

The fire truck is being shipped to Ukraine by a non-profit group.

