Beverly first responders head south to help with Hurricane Florence aid

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - As Hurricane Florence barrels up the coast, first responders based in Beverly are heading south to help.

Forty-six volunteers from Massachusetts Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue Team are on their way to Virginia so they can be in position for when the storm strikes.

“If there is somebody trapped in a vehicle, they can either deploy a boat or deploy rope lines and rescue that individual,” task force leader Bob Better said.

Better says the highly trained team includes doctors, firefighters, police officers, and even veterinarians. They can perform rescues in all kinds of tough situations.

“There are going to be flooding situations. There are going to be rescue situations. There are going to be collapse situations,” Better said.

The American Red Cross in Massachusetts tells us it’s sending 15 volunteers and an emergency response vehicle down to help.

Red Cross volunteers in Rhode Island are leaving for South Carolina.

“We’re just proud to be able to go and help whatever is needed to be done there,” said volunteer Joyce Calore.

One volunteer says he’ll be driving a Red Cross truck.

“It’s a vehicle that carries food for the people who can’t get to shelters,” Bob Partington said.

Members of this Massachusetts Task Force One responded to Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001.

They also were sent to help with the flooding in Houston and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Maria.

