Beverly holds Ice Bucket Challenge to support Pete Frates

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The community of Beverly came together Sunday morning to hold an Ice Bucket Challenge in support of resident Pete Frates and to raise awareness for ALS research.

The Beverly Police Department and 7’s Jadiann Thompson were among many who participated in the challenge at Lynch Park.

Frates was diagnosed in 2012 with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and can no longer speak or move.

The global social media phenomenon, in which people dumped buckets of ice water over their heads and then nominated others to do the same, raised more than $200 million for ALS research.

