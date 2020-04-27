Beverly Hospital nurses beautifully sing ‘Here Comes the Sun’ while folding shirts for COVID-19 patients

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Nurses at Beverly Hospital beautifully sang a Beatles classic as they folded T-shirts for COVID-19 patients who are being discharged.

The group of nurses sang “Here Comes the Sun” while getting T-shirts that had the song title printed on them ready for their patients.

This is the song the hospital plays when one of their patients recovers from the coronavirus and is allowed to go home.

