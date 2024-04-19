BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was injured in a house fire in Beverly Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., flames were shooting out of a home on Berkley Street, according to the Beverly Fire Department. The woman was taken to an area hospital with burns.

The department called for additional crews from surrounding towns to help put out the fire.

