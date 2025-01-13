BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge will decide Monday if a Beverly man accused of making threats against the Jewish community will be released from jail.

The FBI said Matthew Scouras, 34, of Beverly, “posted threats to rape Jewish women and encouraged other users of the site to shoot people outside of synagogues.”

At the time of his arrest, authorities said, he had a Nazi flag, an illegal ghost gun, gun parts, and ammunition at his home.

