BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Beverley man appeared before a judge on Monday in connection to anti-Semitic threats.

Matthew Scouras, 34, pleaded not guilty in court.

The FBI said Scouras “posted threats to rape Jewish women and encouraged other users of the site to shoot people outside of synagogues.”

At the time of his arrest, authorities said, he had a Nazi flag, an illegal ghost gun, gun parts, and ammunition at his home.

The defense attorney says Scouras is not a threat to the public.

“I don’t believe he’s a threat to anyone,” said Richard Chambers Jr., defense attorney. “There were no bomb making materials in there, there were no ledgers of selling things, there were no connections with any white supremacist organizations, he’s not connected to anything like that… No evidence.”

Scouras is being held without bail.

