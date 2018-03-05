WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A Beverly man accused of sending a troubling letter to Donald Trump Jr. is expected in court Monday.

Police said Daniel Frisiello, 24, sent an envelope containing white powder and a a message that said “you’re an awful person” to the president’s son last month.

Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, was taken to the hospital after opening the letter.

Officials later determined that the powder inside was not harmful.

A criminal complaint indicated that Frisiello also sent letters to four other prominent individuals around the country.

A letter sent to U.S. Attorney Nikola Hanna, of California, blamed her for the death of Mark Salling. Salling, a former television star, took his own life before he was set to face child pornography charges.

Another letter was sent to Stanford Law professor Michele Dauber, who was involved in an effort to recall a judge in the Brock Turner rape case.

Investigators said Frisiello also targeted Michigan Sen. Deborah Stabbenow, who said it is too bad court officers stopped a Michigan man from punching disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The final letter was mailed to Antonio Sabato Jr., an actor who is running for congress and a documented supporter of the president.

All of the letters were said to be postmarked in Boston on Feb. 7, 2018. None of them had return addresses.

Investigators said they were able to retrieve receipts and evidence from Frisiello’s trash, linking him to the purchase of stamps and tape used in the letters.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)