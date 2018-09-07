Beverly man agrees to plead guilty to sending letters with white powder to Trump Jr., several others

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man agreed to plead guilty Friday to mailing threatening letters containing a suspicious white powder to several high-profile individuals, including Donald Trump Jr., federal officials announced.

Daniel Frisiello, 25, of Beverly, will plead guilty to 13 counts of mailing a threat to injure the person of another and six counts of false information and hoaxes, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Frisiello was arrested in March and charged with five counts of mailing a threat to injure and five counts of false information and hoaxes. He has since remained in home detention under restrictions.

Each of the letters contained a note indicating that the powder was dangerous or intended to cause harm, investigators said. They say a further investigation found that one victim had also received a “glitter bomb,” which was intended to open and spill out onto the recipient.

Investigators traced financial records to Frisiello, who had ordered and paid for the glitter bomb to be delivered to the victim, according to Lelling. Federal agents recovered trash from Frisiello’s residence that appeared to contain remnants of the cut-out messages that he sent to some victims.

Frisiello sent a white-powder letter to members of the First Family during the 2016 presidential campaign, which caused a significant hazardous material response, law enforcement said.

He also sent multiple other threatening letters to other victims, including two letters in 2015 to the manager of a Massachusetts company that had recently terminated one of Frisiello’s family members, and five letters in 2016 and 2017 to members of law enforcement in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, investigators said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

