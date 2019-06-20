Beverly man pleads guilty to mailing white powder, blood, cryptic threats to OKCupid

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Beverly man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending letters containing white powder, blood, and cryptic threats to the Texas headquarters of an online dating website.

Liam MacLeod, 47, pleaded guilty to sending nine letters, one of which contained a white powder the defendant described as anthrax and another containing a red substance he described as blood infected with the AIDS virus, to the online dating website OkCupid.com, according to a release issued by United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

MacLeod admitted to sending an envelope addressed to OKCupid’s CEO that contained a white powder and a hand-written note that read, “Greeting from Beverly, Ban me will ya, Welcome to the wonderful world of ANTHRAX. Expect a package within the next couple of days, It won’t be ticking but it should be interesting!”

Then, on Sept. 14, 2017, MacLeod mailed another envelope addressed to OkCupid’s CEO in Dallas containing a typewritten letter with the following message, amongst other text, “How’d you like what I sent you? Aww, go take a powder. Oh, the things I have in store for you! I can go on like this for years. How long can you last? Incidentally, my father was an angel: That’s Hell’s Angel to you. You see, we have some pull. Take for example your vehicles. We now know who owns what, and where each of you parks his. Hmm, think of the possibilities!”

MacLeod was also accused of sending a third envelope containing blood that he said was infected with the AIDS virus.

Laboratory testing later confirmed that the substances contained in the envelopes, including the white powdery substance, did not contain hazardous materials.

He is facing a maximum of 15 years in prison with four years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine for two counts of mailing threatening communications and two counts of conveying false information and hoaxes.

He is due to be sentenced on September 18.

