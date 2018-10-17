Beverly man pleads guilty to sending white powder to Trump sons

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Beverly man has pleaded guilty to sending white powder to several high-profile individuals and law enforcement officials, including Donald Trump Jr.

Daniel Frisiello will be sentenced in January.

The letter to Donald Trump Jr. was opened in February by his now-estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, who reported she was coughing and felt nauseous and was briefly hospitalized. The substance turned out to be nonhazardous.

Authorities said other recipients of Frisiello’s threatening letters included Eric Trump, Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Michele Dauber, a Stanford University law professor who has promoted the effort to recall California judge Aaron Persky.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)