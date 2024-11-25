BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A court-imposed deadline to settle teacher strikes in Beverly and Marblehead passed Sunday night without a deal.

School was cancelled again in those districts Monday, marking the start of a third week without classes.

Last week, an Essex County Superior Court judge imposed a deadline of 6 p.m. Sunday to reach a deal to get kids back to the classroom.

If a deal had been reached, fines levied against the unions for the end of last week would have been waived.

But the deadline came and went, leaving frustrations among parents high.

The judge also said that if students were not back in class by Monday, a third party mediator would be brought in.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)