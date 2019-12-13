Beverly native Pete Frates, inspiration for ‘Ice Bucket Challenge,’ to be laid to rest

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Pete Frates, a former Boston College baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge, will be laid to rest in Chestnut Hill on Friday.

Loved ones and community members will say their final farewells to Frates during his funeral at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, next to the Boston College campus. He died peacefully and surrounded by his family on Monday following a nearly eight year battle with ALS.

Frates served as an inspiration and helped raise more than $200 million worldwide through the ice bucket challenge.

The ice bucket challenge began in 2014 when pro golfer Chris Kennedy challenged his wife’s cousin Jeanette Senerchia, whose husband has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the New York Yankees great who suffered from it.

ALS patient Pat Quinn, of Yonkers, New York, picked up on it and started its spread, but when Frates and his family got involved, the phenomenon exploded on social media.

The process was simple: Take a bucket of ice water, dump it over your head, post a video on social media and challenge others to do the same or make a donation to charity. Most people did both.

Thousands of people participated, including celebrities, sports stars and politicians.

“Pete Frates changed the trajectory of ALS forever and showed the world how to live with a fatal disease,” the Washington-based ALS Association said in an email. “He inspired everyone he met and his efforts to lead the ice bucket challenge had a significant impact on the search for treatments and a cure for ALS.”

Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or motor neuron disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure.

Frates, a native of Beverly in the Boston suburbs, was a three-sport athlete at St. John’s Prep in nearby Danvers. He went on to play baseball at Boston College. He played professionally in Germany after graduation and in amateur leagues upon his return to the U.S.

He was playing for the Lexington Blue Sox in 2011 when he got hit on the wrist by a pitch and noticed that it wasn’t healing properly. After months of testing, Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012.

As the disease progressed, he became paralyzed and had to use a wheelchair, lost the ability to talk and had to be fed through a tube.

With the help of funds raised by the ice bucket challenge, significant investments in research on the causes of and potential treatments for ALS have been made. Dozens of research institutions and hundreds of scientists around the world have benefited from the money raised.

The ALS Association said it used to spend about $4 million to $6 million per year on research, but that has grown to $17 million to $19 million per year since the ice bucket challenge exploded.

The challenge has also been used to raise awareness for other charitable causes.

Frates is survived by his wife, Julie; daughter Lucy; parents John and Nancy; and siblings Andrew and Jennifer.

