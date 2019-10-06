Beverly police: 4 in custody after alleged armed robbery

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people are in custody in connection with an armed robbery after searching a Beverly apartment complex Sunday, police said.

Residents at the Apple Village apartments on Manor street said police moved people out of the building during the search.

“They made my family evacuate because of something to do with a weapon involved,” said resident Brianna Easter.

Police said four people are in custody in relation to a possible armed robbery and an investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.