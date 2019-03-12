Beverly police to boost presence after second bullet found on school property

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - There will be an increased police presence at schools in Beverly on Tuesday after the second bullet in less than four days was found on public school property.

The bullet was found Monday around dismissal time by a parent in the parking lot of the McKeown School, a building that houses a preschool program, according to Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill.

A pair of fifth-grade students found a live handgun round on Friday in a hallway at Beverly Middle School. The discovery prompted a brief “learn-in-place” order as K9 teams swept the building. A gun was never located.

Officials say it’s unclear if the two discoveries are connected.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m. to address school safety.

No further details were immediately available.

