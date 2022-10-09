BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mass-based emergency team will return to the Bay Sate this week.

This morning Oct. 9 Massachusetts Task Force 1 was demobilized by FEMA, meaning their mission is complete.

The team worked alongside local police and took on a series of missions during their trip, including cleaning up debris and search and rescue missions.

The team anticipates they will be back in Beverly by Wednesday.

