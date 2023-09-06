BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Beverly neighborhood is a little brighter thanks to one family who turned a sidewalk into a community bulletin board this summer, one question at a time.

“It’s fun to see that people like to get their hands dirty with chalk,” Charlotte, 11, said.

Louisa and Charlotte Soodik, along with their father Nick, drew up the idea at the start of the summer.

“We just thought about the idea to write a bunch of chalk questions, and then we just kept doing it, and it was really fun,” Louisa, 8, said.

The family said they never expected to get such an overwhelming response from the community.

“We could be inside with the windows up, and we would hear people laughing, talking about what to write,” Nick said.

The questions are anything from, “Who is your favorite fictional character,” to “Which famous person would you want to get lunch with,” the family said.

“We got amazing responses,” Nick said. “I mean, the whole sidewalk was filled with famous people’s names.”

In honor of the first week back to school, the sisters asked “What’s your favorite school supply?”

The chalk brightens up the neighborhood in more ways than one.

“It makes me feel really good especially when people write nice notes on the sidewalk,” Louisa said. “Thank you, it’s really fun. I hope you enjoy all the questions we write.”

The family said they don’t plan on stopping their community bulletin board on their sidewalk anytime soon.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)