Beverly team heads south to help those in Hurricane Laura’s path

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A caravan of people from Beverly is headed to Louisiana to help those in need as Hurricane Laura wreaks havoc.

The 45-member group left the North Shore at 6 a.m. and is expected to be in the state around noon on Friday.

Members will be conducting a search and rescue operation for FEMA.

“We have seen some of the preliminary reports that indicate wide area flooding, certainly wind damage from the 150 mph winds,” Tom Gatzunis of the Massachusetts Urban Search & Rescue Task Force said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)