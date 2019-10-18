Beverly woman thankful damage isn’t worse after husband hurt in storm

The wife of a man who was injured when Thursday’s storm blew a tree down on their Beverly home is thankful the damage wasn’t worse.

“Right now I’ll say I’m lucky,” said Rachel Corkum. “There could’ve been a much different outcome.”

Corkum says she was awake but her husband Will was sleeping when this massive Oak tree crashed down on their bedroom during Wednesday’s over night storm.

“I heard the crack from the tree and a couple seconds later it came right through the house,’ Corkum said. “I do remember just a lot of debris and panicking, other than that, a lot of it is a blur.”

The damage extended downstairs from their second story bedroom to their guest bedroom, which was also destroyed, and even further.

‘There were some limbs that ended up going through my closet, another limb came all the way down and went into the basement,” Corkum said.

Corkum says her husband suffered a bad head laceration and a broken shoulder blade, but will be OK. She says she had cuts and bruises.

The couple is still trying to process what happened as they try to recover and figure out what’s next for the house they’ve owned for two years.

