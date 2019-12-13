Beware of ‘heart-tugging’ puppy scams this holiday season, BBB warns

(WHDH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to beware of puppy scams this holiday season amid an uptick in fake “heart-tugging” ads.

Scammers are targeting those who are shopping for pets now that holidays are upon us. A BBB study found that many ads are fake pet sellers and that anyone looking online for a pet is extremely likely to encounter one.

Reports of puppy scams have skyrocketed in recent years, increasing by 39 percent since 2017, according to the BBB. The bureau’s scam tracker has reportedly received 16,000 complaints about phony “businesses” selling puppies and other pets.

The BBB study noted that in about 60 percent of reports regarding dog sellers, consumers allegedly never received the pets they purchased.

Other complaints included consumers who either paid astronomical shipping costs, never received their animals, or were sent pets with health conditions that were not documented.

Here’s how the scam works, according to the BBB:

You find an adorable puppy on a website or an online ad. Sometimes, scammers claim they are breeders or pet sellers. Other times, they pretend to be a distraught pet owner who must find a new home for their beloved dog. Either way, once you inquire about the pet, they ask you to wire money through such services as Western Union or Moneygram to complete the purchase.

The “seller” then promises your pet will be shipped right away. But there are always unexpected problems. Scammers use a variety of excuses, like saying the airline requires a specific pet crate or the shipper requires costly pet insurance — all of which need to be paid in advance. With each problem, scammers promise that they will refund the unexpected costs as soon as your pet is delivered. In many cases, the pet is never delivered and neither is the refund.

Scammers love to try to take advantage of people when they are in high emotion situation. The excitement of buying a new pet can cloud good judgment, and victims can be hurt financially and emotionally when they realize they have lost their money along with hopes for a new pet.

Prospective pet buyers are being urged to arrange a to meet with the seller in person. Most legitimate breeders welcome visits.

The BBB also advised buyers to never send money via Western Union and Moneygram.

