FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The stage is set in Foxboro where Beyoncé is scheduled to take the stage at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night for her first local show since 2018.

Beyoncé will be making her fourth appearance in Foxboro as she brings her Renaissance tour to town.

As fans prepare for the concert, crews were making final preparations on Monday, setting up the stage and other equipment.

Parking lots are scheduled to open for Beyoncé’s show at 4 p.m. The show itself is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early because there is no opening act.

The MBTA Commuter Rail is running a special event train for the concert, scheduled to leave South Station at 5:15 p.m. with a scheduled arrival in Foxboro around 6:15 p.m. The train will then depart for Boston 30 minutes after the concert ends. Train tickets were sold out as of Tuesday morning.

Those still trying to secure concert tickets will need to pay up, with the cheapest tickets on StubHub going for $218 on Wednesday morning. It will cost close to $300 to get into the lower level and $400 to get onto the field.

