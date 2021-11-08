DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Parents packed the Danvers School Committee meeting Monday after a varsity hockey player raised allegations of hazing, sexual assault and racism.

The hockey player told school officials in June of 2020 that he was repeatedly hit in the face with a sex toy when he refused to shout a racial slur. In another locker room ritual – called “Gay Tuesdays” — the team stripped and he was touched inappropriately.

“I am beyond disgusted by the actions of the hockey team,” one parent said during the meeting.

When the allegations surfaced, School Committee members said it hired an investigator and referred the matter to police.

The investigation was also discussed at committee meetings.

“No one ever emailed me, reached out to me, not one person, when we were trying to get people involved in the investigation,” committee member Arthur Skarmeas said.

Parents say they were never notified.

Now that the charges are known, parents say they’re upset with how the situation was handled.

“This was handled poorly,” one parent said. “I don’t have confidence in the superintendent nor in the committee members who were involved in this long-term investigation and I asked that they resign.”

The new principal at the high school said all students undergo inclusion and diversity training.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)