‘Beyond grateful’: Woman, child rescued from Medford house fire

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother and child are “beyond grateful” after firefighters rescued them from a burning home in Medford early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported house fire on Brookings Street around 2:30 a.m. used a ladder to get a woman and a child out of the home, according to Medford police.

Megan Lantanowich said she was woken up by the other resident of the two-family home.

“The woman I live with yelled out ‘Megan, the house is on fire!'” Megan recalled. “I yelled ‘There’s only one way out!'”

Megan and her daughter Sophia, who is almost 4, called 911 and waved a white towel out the window as smoke and flames closed in.

“Smoke was getting in my eyes and nose so I covered my face,” Sophia said.

But firefighters quickly came through their second-story window and carried them down a ladder to safety. Sophia said the rescue made her want to be a firefighter.

“We’re beyond grateful, because it could’ve gone very different last night,” Megan said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

