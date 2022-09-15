WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Some local lawmakers are criticizing the surprise flight carrying dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday afternoon calling it “beyond inhumane.”

Massachusetts officials are working to give shelter to 50 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as “sanctuary states” and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” Desantis said in a statement.

Some officials are criticizing Desantis for this decision.

“It’s just really shameful that these families are being manipulated for political gain,” said Julian Cyr, the state representative serving Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“I feel personally that weaponizing politics is an atrocious act, we’re talking about human lives here,” Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden said, adding that someone should be held accountable for this. “To put these people in harm’s way to travel all this way to come to a place to prove that there’s not services here, that we can’t support that, is atrocious.”

Governor Charlie Baker said they’re in touch with local officials about this and short-term shelter services will be provided.

Transporting migrants is something that’s been happening recently.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending thousands of immigrants to Washington D.C., New York City and Chicago for months after he said the current migrant crisis is overwhelming border states which, some argue, shouldn’t be allowed.

“It is beyond inhumane,” said state Representative Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, who was among the many local lawmakers providing updates on Twitter.

Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need. We are a community that comes together to support immigrants. pic.twitter.com/kG5bglhbLe — Dylan Fernandes (@RepDylan) September 15, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)