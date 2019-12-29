Bicyclist dies after Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Connecticut

WESTBROOK, Conn. (AP) — A bicyclist who was hurt after a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve has died, Connecticut State Police said on Sunday.

John Ingalls, 39, of Essex, was riding a bicycle when a driver struck the bike from the rear and continued driving, according to police. Officers received a call that an injured man was down near the scene of the accident late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they have identified a person of interest in the case and intend to apply for an arrest warrant.

Ingalls died on Saturday.

