WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was flown to a Boston hospital after getting struck by a car in Wayland on Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old woman was hit by the car while riding a bicycle on Glen Road, according to the Wayland Fire Department.

Emergency crews transported her to a landing zone at Town Hall, where she was placed on a helicopter and subsequently flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston for treatment of serious injuries.

No additional information has been released.

