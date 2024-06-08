CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old Florida woman died after she was hit by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Cambridge Friday afternoon, officials said.

At around 4:30 p.m., both the truck and bicycle were traveling in the same direction on Mt. Auburn Street when the truck began turning onto DeWolf Street, hitting the woman on her bike, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The woman was taken to a Cambridge hospital where she was pronounced dead, the office said.

The crash is under investigation by the DA’s office, Cambridge Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police.

Police cleared the scene around 9:30 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

