WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist hit by a car in Westford was rushed to hospital in critical condition late Tuesday night.

Police say the bicyclist was hit head-on by a vehicle coming in the other direction on Plain Road.

The bicyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to a Lowell hospital.

