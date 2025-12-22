FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Fall River Sunday night.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the area of 214 Stafford Road for reports of a bicyclist who was hit by a car.

When they arrived, police say they saw a man in the roadway who had suffered a significant injury.

The man, identified as Jordyn Lyttle, 34, of Fall River, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead hours later.

Police say an investigation revealed Lyttle was riding a bike on Stafford Road when he was struck by a green 2005 Subaru Legacy that fled the scene.

Police say a second car was also involved when Lyttle entered the opposite lane of travel after being hit and remained on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

