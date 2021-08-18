BOSTON (WHDH) - A bicyclist was transported to a hospital Wednesday following a collision with a car in Boston.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Beacon Street around 2 p.m. and found the cyclist alert upon their arrival, according to police.

The driver of the car fled the scene but did return.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)