BOSTON (WHDH) - A bicyclist was transported to a hospital Wednesday following a collision with a car in Boston.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Beacon Street around 2 p.m. and found the cyclist alert upon their arrival, according to police.
The driver of the car fled the scene but did return.
The cyclist was not wearing a helmet
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
