Bicyclist injured after crashing into truck in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after she rode into the back of a truck in Peabody on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist in the area of Russel Street around 8 a.m. found a bloodied 66-year-old woman on the ground near her bike, according to the Peabody Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Lahey Clinic in Burlington. There was no immediate word on her condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was crossing the street from a bike path when she collided with the truck, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

